70% Paneer Samples Fail Quality Tests In Assam: Minister

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal has said that nearly 70 per cent of paneer samples tested by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in the state were found to be non-conforming to prescribed standards.

According to the minister, between January 1 and October 31, 2026, the department collected 60 paneer samples from different markets across Assam. Of these, 41 samples failed to meet the prescribed standards.

Among the 41 non-conforming samples, 36 were found to be substandard, while five were classified as unsafe for consumption.

The minister said the department has issued a notification warning of strict penal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Under Sections 51, 52 and 53, penalties of up to Rs 5 lakh may be imposed for substandard food, up to Rs 10 lakh for unsafe food, and up to Rs 3 lakh for misbranding.

He further warned that violations involving unsafe food could also attract imprisonment, including life imprisonment, depending on the nature of the offence and applicable legal provisions.

The minister said the department would intensify inspections and collect more samples to ensure that people in Assam are not exposed to substandard or unsafe paneer.

He also urged consumers to remain cautious while purchasing paneer and ensure that the products they buy meet food safety standards.

Responding to questions about the origin of the substandard paneer, the minister said officials had indicated that most of the products appeared to have come from outside Assam. However, he said it was difficult to establish their exact source.

The minister has directed the department to make traders and sellers accountable for the paneer they possess. He said anyone dealing in paneer must produce valid bills and establish the source of procurement.

He warned that if a seller fails to provide purchase documents or establish the transaction, the person found possessing the paneer would be held responsible as if they had manufactured the product themselves.

The minister said the government would adopt a stricter approach to food safety to protect public health across Assam.