Early Trends Give Democrats Lead In Republican Districts In US Midterms

Polls have begun closing in several states, including Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina, in US midterm elections that will determine the congressional balance of power for the next two years of President Donald Trump's stay in the White House. Early returns show Democrats leading in several Republican-held districts, threatening to shatter Trump's grip on Washington and curtail his power for the rest of his presidency.

The projections have left several GOP sources involved in House races growing worried about the results so far, suggesting Democrats could be in for a good night. A GOP official in Georgia told CNN that multiple Republican campaigns are concerned that turnout across the Peach State won't get them across the finish line against Democrats as key Senate and governor races hang in the balance.

Republicans losing the House would give Democrats the power to stall Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration. A Senate defeat would also threaten his ability to appoint Supreme Court justices and senior officials.

The election results will be seen as a nationwide judgement of Trump's presidency at a time when the mood is turning sharply against Republicans over soaring living costs and the war against Iran.

How Many Seats Are Up For Grabs?

All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are at stake, along with governorships in 36 states. Democrats need only three House gains and a net four seats in the Senate to wrest both chambers from Republican hands.

As the first polls began closing in Kentucky and Indiana, House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters in Washington that the country was "on the brink of a dramatic change of direction."

"We're on the brink of Democrats taking back control of the House of Representatives," he predicted.

But the Senate is a steep hill for Democrats to climb. While Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority, the angry mood had extended the battlefield into once reliably conservative states like Kansas, Texas, Iowa, Ohio and Alaska.

But Democrats must defend competitive seats, including in Michigan, where a bitter internal dispute saw Congresswoman Haley Stevens endorse Republican Mike Rogers rather than the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed.

Decision Desk HQ's final forecast projected 241 House seats for Democrats against 194 for Republicans and a narrower 52-48 Democratic Senate majority.

Trump May Not Accept The Results

Concerns were high that Republicans -- especially Trump -- would refuse to accept results if they lose. Trump defended his record in a final TV phone-in pitch to voters on Tuesday, saying he had rebuilt the country through his immigration crackdown, war on Iran and tariffs.

"We have to keep America great. We're great now. We were terrible two years ago," Trump told "Fox & Friends".

Trump, who tried to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, has repeatedly alleged widespread voter fraud and accused Democrats -- with no evidence -- of cheating.

Voting machines malfunctioned in a hotly contested House race in New York State on Tuesday, prompting right-wing influencers to fling unfounded allegations of fraud even as local election officials insisted all ballots would be counted.