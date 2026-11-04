"It Is A Shame": Foreign Tourist Cleans Mussoorie Hilltop As Visitors Watch

A trip to the hills turned into a clean-up drive after an Indian creator and his Taiwanese friend found a popular viewpoint in Mussoorie covered in litter.

The incident took place at Dalai Hills, a scenic spot in Happy Valley known for its Buddha statue, prayer flags and views of the Himalayas. The place is also considered sacred as it is close to a Buddhist temple.

Digital creator Anant M, who goes by @onroadindian on Instagram, said he had brought his friend from Taiwan to show her around his hometown. When they reached Dalai Hills, they were shocked to see plastic bottles, food wrappers and other waste thrown all over the area.

In a video shared on Instagram, the duo can be seen picking up the trash with their hands. Anant said in the video that he was disappointed that a foreign tourist had to help clean an Indian tourist spot. He also pointed out that many tourists were present there, but no one came forward to help.

His friend continued to collect the rubbish even when he asked her to stop and went to look for a bag to put the waste in.

The video has now gone viral on social media. Many internet users reacted strongly and called the behaviour shameful. Users criticised the lack of civic sense among visitors and praised the two for taking initiative. Some said hill stations like Mussoorie, often called the Queen of Hills, are losing their beauty due to careless littering by tourists.