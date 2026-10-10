Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

On Camera, Woman Lawyer Assaulted In Government Office In Assam

An argument had erupted between the lawyer and revenue officials during a hearing in a land acquisition case.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
On Camera, Woman Lawyer Assaulted In Government Office In Assam
The lawyer alleged an offiicial snatched her mobile when she tried to film the incident
Guwahati:

A woman lawyer was allegedly assaulted at the office of a revenue circle officer in Azara near Guwahati. The area falls under the Jalukbari constituency of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to a police complaint, the lawyer had reached Revenue Circle Officer Biplab Sharma Bordoloi's office for a hearing in a land acquisition case. During the hearing, an argument erupted between the lawyer and revenue official Bipul Deka.

Soon after, Bordoloi called her to his chamber, where she was allegedly abused, the complaint stated. When she took out her phone to film the incident, Deka snatched it, the lawyer added.

Bastab Raman Barman, who introduced himself as a lawyer and was present in the office at the time of the incident, allegedly assaulted the woman lawyer, according to the FIR.

A video showing a man pushing her against an almirah has gone viral.

The woman lawyer further alleged that she was threatened with revoking her licence. When she raised an alarm, the revenue circle officer informed the police, sources added.

She later lodged a complaint at Azara police station against Deka, Bordoloi, and Barman. A separate complaint has also been filed against her. Sources said that the police are investigating both.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam News, Lawyer Assaulted
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com