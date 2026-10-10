On Camera, Woman Lawyer Assaulted In Government Office In Assam

A woman lawyer was allegedly assaulted at the office of a revenue circle officer in Azara near Guwahati. The area falls under the Jalukbari constituency of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to a police complaint, the lawyer had reached Revenue Circle Officer Biplab Sharma Bordoloi's office for a hearing in a land acquisition case. During the hearing, an argument erupted between the lawyer and revenue official Bipul Deka.

Soon after, Bordoloi called her to his chamber, where she was allegedly abused, the complaint stated. When she took out her phone to film the incident, Deka snatched it, the lawyer added.

Bastab Raman Barman, who introduced himself as a lawyer and was present in the office at the time of the incident, allegedly assaulted the woman lawyer, according to the FIR.

A video showing a man pushing her against an almirah has gone viral.

The woman lawyer further alleged that she was threatened with revoking her licence. When she raised an alarm, the revenue circle officer informed the police, sources added.

She later lodged a complaint at Azara police station against Deka, Bordoloi, and Barman. A separate complaint has also been filed against her. Sources said that the police are investigating both.