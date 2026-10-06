2nd Arrest In Assam For Passing Sensitive Information To Pak Intelligence Operative

The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another person in connection with an alleged espionage case involving the sharing of sensitive information with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO).

According to an Assam Police press release, Ritesh Kumar Singh, 39, originally from Begusarai, Bihar, was picked up for questioning from a rented house in Satgaon, Guwahati. He was subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in the case and for allegedly assisting the main accused, Abhishek Kumar Singh, who was arrested on October 4.

Preliminary investigation has allegedly revealed Ritesh Kumar Singh's involvement in espionage-related activities, including the alleged passing of secret information concerning security forces to a PIO.

Assam Police said further investigation into the case is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged activities and identify any other persons who may be connected to the case.