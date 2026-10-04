11-Year-Old Boy Among 3 Killed As Boat Capsizes In Assam

A boat accident in Merbil, Ghilamara, has claimed the lives of three people, including an 11-year-old boy, in Assam on Sunday. The victims were 45-year-old Padma Dutta, 22-year-old Ajit Dutta, and Mridusmin Dutta, 11, all residents of Deoliya village in Ghilamara.

According to preliminary reports, the three were travelling across the Merbil wetland on a small boat to reach Gohain Bari, where they were reportedly going to leave their cattle. However, while crossing the waterbody, the boat suddenly capsized and sank. All three passengers were reportedly drowned in the accident.

The incident is believed to have occurred due to a rise in the water level.

Following the accident, local residents and police immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation. The bodies of all three victims were subsequently recovered. The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over Deoliya village and the surrounding area.