Arm Wrapped, Dressing On Chest: Tiger Shroff's 1st Pic After Attempt On Life

The first pictures of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after the assassination attempt in Mumbai shows him with multiple dressings and a bandaged arm as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence to enquire about his well-being.

In the pictures, Tiger Shroff was seen with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm.

His mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during Shinde's visit late on Sunday night.

The meeting came hours after five rounds were fired in the incident in Mumbai's Juhu area. Tiger suffered minor injuries, while two people, including his driver, were injured.

Shinde also issued a strong warning after the firing involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, saying attempts to intimidate people would not be tolerated and that the government would put an end to such "hooliganism".

"Kisi ki bhi dadagiri Mumbai me nahi chalegi," Shinde said, saying that no one would be allowed to establish their dominance through threats or violence in Mumbai.

"This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable," Shinde told reporters after meeting the actor.

Read: Tiger Shroff Escapes Unhurt After Gunfire In Mumbai, Ranvir Shorey And Celebs React

Shinde said Tiger Shroff suffered injuries to his hand from gunpowder and pieces of broken glass during the firing.

"I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken..." he said.

Shinde said he had assured the family that the government stood with them amid threats being directed at public figures.

"I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated," he said.

Read: Tiger Shroff Attacked 2 Years After Baba Siddique Murder, Both Over 'Salman Khan Link'

'Such Gang Wars Were Quite Common In The 90s'

Referring to Mumbai's history of gang violence, Shinde said such incidents were common during the 1990s but were eventually brought under control by Mumbai Police.

"Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995..." Shinde said.

He made it clear that the government would not allow attempts to threaten or intimidate people to take hold in Mumbai again.

"These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism (Kisi ki bhi dadagiri Mumbai me nahi chalegi)..." he said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg, unidentified individuals opened fire as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai at around 7:00 pm on Sunday.

The actor narrowly escaped being shot. Two people, including his driver, sustained injuries in the incident. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while Tiger did not suffer any gunshot injuries.

The firing took place under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation, and further details are awaited.

'Today Tiger Shroff, Who Is Next?'

Following the attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement condemning the firing and alleging that the government and police had failed to prevent repeated attacks targeting members of the film industry.

"Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?" the association said.

AICWA cited several previous incidents, including the firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence, the attack in which Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra home, the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence and repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe.

Read: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's "Salman Khan" Note After Firing At Tiger Shroff

The association said the incidents showed that people from the film industry were being repeatedly targeted and alleged that gangsters were seeking to create fear among Bollywood personalities and extort money from them.

"This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them," AICWA said.

"Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection," it added.

The association also compared the situation to Mumbai's underworld era of the 1990s and expressed concern over law and order in the city.

"Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God," it said.

AICWA demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis take the strictest possible action against those behind the attacks. It also called for the arrest of the shooters and those who ordered the firing, action against the extortion network, adequate security for film personalities and their families, and accountability for repeated failures to prevent such attacks.

The association also called on the government to restore confidence among Mumbai residents and members of the film industry.

"Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," AICWA said.