<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film All Set To Cross 450 Crore Mark Worldwide

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion recorded a strong jump in box office collections on its second Saturday, October 10.

What's Happening

Despite competition from new releases, the thriller collected Rs 26.50 crore nett in India, marking an 82.8 per cent increase over its second Friday earnings of Rs 14.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With the latest collections, the film's India nett total has reached Rs 286.50 crore, while its domestic gross earnings stand at Rs 343.80 crore.

The film has also crossed the Rs 440 crore mark worldwide within nine days of its theatrical release.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion began its theatrical run on October 2 with an opening-day collection of Rs 62 crore nett in India. The film maintained its momentum over the opening weekend, earning Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3.

However, collections declined during the weekdays. The film earned Rs 21 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 13 crore on Thursday. Its second Friday collection stood at Rs 14.50 crore before the film witnessed a substantial recovery on Saturday.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.46 per cent across theatres in India on Saturday. Night shows performed the best, registering an occupancy rate of 46.23 per cent.

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film's performance in overseas markets has further contributed to its growing worldwide total. On Day 9, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned Rs 8 crore overseas, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 103 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film's worldwide collection has now reached Rs 446.80 crore. It has surpassed the lifetime worldwide earnings of Ajay Devgn's previous hits, Singham Again, which collected Rs 389 crore, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which earned Rs 367 crore.

With this achievement, Drishyam 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career. It has also outperformed the lifetime worldwide collections of the earlier films in the Hindi Drishyam franchise, Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 3 Among Top Bollywood Grossers Of 2026

At the domestic box office, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion currently occupies the fourth position among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. Its India net collection of Rs 286.50 crore places it behind Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh.

About Drishyam 3

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The latest instalment continues the Hindi franchise's story, with its box office performance surpassing that of its predecessors.