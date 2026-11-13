In Assam Shocker, Man Kills Father, 2 Brothers. Mother, Sibling Injured

A man and his two minor sons were killed by his third son after a dispute in Assam's Sribhumi district early Friday morning. The suspect also injured his mother and another brother, besides three other family members. The incident occurred in the Gholaghat village in Nilambazar around 3 am.

The suspect has been identified as Faruk Ahmed, police sources said, adding that he attacked his father, Khalil Uddin, and two younger brothers, Jahangir Hussain, 10, and Alam Uddin, 7, with a sharp weapon.

While the two brothers died on the spot, their father died during treatment at a local hospital in Sribhumi.

The suspect's mother, Alia Begum, and another brother, Altaf Hussain also sustained serious injuries in the attack and have been shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Their condition is stated to be critical, sources added.

Faruk Ahmed has been arrested and is being interrogated. The locals have alleged that he is a drug addict.

The victims' bodies have been sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police suspect that a family dispute may have triggered the horrific incident and that the accused was intoxicated at that time. The exact circumstances and motive behind the killings are yet to be established.

"Three members of a family were murdered in Nilambazar and two others are in the hospital. There has been a family dispute. The investigation is now at a preliminary stage. We have arrested the culprit," an official told reporters.