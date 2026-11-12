1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing Over Land Dispute In UP: Cops

A 22-year-old man was killed and another injured after a group of people allegedly opened fire following a dispute in Bisana village under Chandpa police station area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm when a dispute broke out between two groups of villagers. One side allegedly opened fire, killing Manvendra (22) and injuring Sameer (22).

Sameer was referred to a higher medical facility after preliminary treatment, police said.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said preliminary investigation suggested that three to four people had visited the victim's house, where an argument broke out before one of them opened fire.

A land dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the incident, he said.

The SP said teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), have been formed to arrest the accused. The Additional SP has reached the spot, and efforts are underway to apprehend all those involved, he added.

Police are awaiting a formal complaint, following which a case will be registered under relevant sections, Sinha said.

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