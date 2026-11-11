Video: Cop Dragged 200 Metres By Car With Fake Number Plate In Navi Mumbai

A car hit a police constable and dragged him for approximately 200 metres on its bonnet during a routine vehicle inspection in Navi Mumbai. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage is currently going viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli area. Police were conducting routine vehicle checks at a roadblock, during which officers signalled for a Swift Dzire to stop.

CCTV footage shows the car stopping momentarily before hitting police constable Dilip Bhoir, who was standing in front of the vehicle.

Following the impact, Bhoir landed on the car's bonnet. Despite this, the driver did not stop the vehicle and continued driving, dragging him for about 200 metres.

Bhoir sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, the two individuals in the car fled the scene along with the vehicle.

Investigation has revealed that the number plate on the car was fake, making the search for the suspects a significant challenge for the police.

Police are currently searching for the suspects and the vehicle involved. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from Rahul Kamble)