The oldest medical College of Northeast India - Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, has withdrawn an advisory asking postgraduate medical trainees in its General Medicine department to postpone marriage and other personal commitments during their residency, following criticism from doctors.

The order earlier created controversy and outrage on social media.

The advisory, issued on November 18, asked postgraduate trainees (PGTs) to remain focused on their academic and professional responsibilities during the residency period, citing clinical duties, patient care, academics and research.

The communication drew objections from the United Doctors Front (UDF), which questioned why the department had issued such a directive through an official notice.

In a post on X, the doctors' association said the advisory might be difficult for trainees to treat as a mere suggestion, given that it was issued on departmental letterhead and carried an official dispatch number.

The association also pointed out that the same authorities oversee residents' attendance, leave and examination eligibility, raising concerns that trainees could feel pressured to comply even if the advisory was not formally binding.

The UDF questioned why marriage and other personal decisions were being linked to professional responsibilities, arguing that concerns over hospital services should instead be addressed through issues such as workload and staffing.

It said postgraduate doctors, many of whom are in their late 20s or early 30s, should not be expected to put important personal decisions on hold for the duration of their residency.

The association also flagged concerns over the implications for women doctors, particularly in relation to marriage and family planning, saying such expectations could place additional pressure on them during their training.

AMCH subsequently withdrew the advisory following the criticism.

The withdrawal has brought the department's communication under scrutiny, with doctors questioning whether institutions should issue such instructions on personal matters to medical trainees in the name of academic discipline.