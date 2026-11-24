Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been imposed across Tamil Nadu's Madurai district ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24. The authorities have cited the possibility of confrontations between groups supporting and opposing the lighting of the ceremonial lamp on a disputed pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill, close to the Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

District Collector and District Magistrate Nishant Krishna ordered it under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on Monday evening. The restrictions will come into effect at 9 pm on November 23 and remain in force until 10 am on November 25, unless withdrawn earlier.

According to the order, reports from the Madurai City Police Commissioner, the District Superintendent of Police and the Revenue Divisional Officer of Thirumangalam flagged mobilisation by various organisations both for and against lighting the Deepam at the hilltop pillar.

Read: Supreme Court Allows One-Time Lighting Of Deepam At Thiruparankundram Hill

The authorities warned that people from both communities, including those from other districts, could gather in large numbers, potentially leading to confrontation and disturbances spreading to other parts of Madurai.

The administration said it was necessary to prevent assemblies and agitations in the interest of public peace, human life and safety.

What Is Prohibited And What Is Exempted

The order prohibits assemblies, agitations, demonstrations, processions and public meetings across Madurai district during the specified period. It also bars people from climbing Thirupparankundram hill, citing the possibility of a law-and-order problem.

The order, however, provides exemptions for gatherings and

processions authorised by competent authorities, weddings, funerals and other specified domestic occasions. Religious ceremonies and customary festival observances conducted by authorised personnel of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple are exempted.

The order also specifically exempts measures taken to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 order. Existing religious observances at customary locations, as well as lawful religious activities and access to the Dargah and other institutions on the hill, are also protected, subject to police regulation.

Supreme Court Order And State's Review Petition

The prohibitory orders come amid a legal dispute over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on a stone pillar atop the hill, identified by petitioners as the Deepathoon.

On November 20, the Supreme Court permitted a team authorised by the temple administration to light the lamp on the pillar on November 24 as a one-time measure, subject to safeguards and security arrangements.

The court clarified that the permission would not establish any permanent customary, religious or proprietary right over the site. The existing customary observances near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple were not displaced by the direction.

The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking reconsideration of the order and a stay on its implementation.

However, the plea was not listed for hearing on Monday. With the festival scheduled for Tuesday, its consideration before the ceremony appears unlikely unless the State secures urgent intervention for a special hearing.

Allies Back Government, But Vijay Yet To Spell Out Stand

The Supreme Court order has triggered political disagreements.

Former Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has questioned the government's handling of the case, while the BJP has criticised the state for challenging the permission granted by the top court.

The VCK, a constituent of the ruling alliance, has expressed strong reservations about implementing the order. Party president Thol Thirumavalavan has cautioned that the development could be used by communal forces to create tensions. The Left parties have also raised concern about disturbing longstanding religious arrangements.

However, two other constituents of the ruling alliance have indicated that they would stand by the government's eventual decision.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said the Congress will support whatever decision the state government takes on the Deepam issue.

"The Tamil Nadu government's stand on Deepam is the Congress' stand," he said, adding that the Congress was an inclusive party.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), another TVK ally, has also said it would abide by the government's decision. Speaking to NDTV, the party chief said, "We want peace and communal harmony in Tamil Nadu. We are brothers and sisters. We will abide by whatever decision the Tamil Nadu government takes."

All eyes are now on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Although he has held discussions with senior legal and police officials, including Advocate General Vijay Narayan, there has been no unequivocal public statement on how his government intends to proceed.

