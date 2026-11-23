Only vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards should be allowed to operate in Delhi, the Supreme Court said today while hearing the issue of pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The observation came after advocate Rakesh Khanna, representing the owner of a Volvo vehicle older than 15 years, argued that although the Supreme Court had previously granted an exemption to BS-IV vehicles from punitive action, his client is currently being denied fuel.

In response, Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that only BS-VI vehicles should be permitted in Delhi. "This is what we want -- at the very least, only BS-VI vehicles should be present in Delhi-even if such a measure is not feasible for the entire NCR region," he said.

"We are fortunate this winter. For now, people's lungs remain safe," the judge remarked. BS-VI compliance is the one thing which will significantly contribute to reducing pollution, the court said. So in time, BS VI compliance must be taken across the NCR,

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who led the bench, questioned how to ensure that commercial vehicles do not enter Delhi at all.

"It is not that Delhi people don't need essentials. So what can be an alternative? This may not be possible this year or next year, but why not in five years?" he questioned.

Justice Surya Kant also questioned the role of neighbouring states, expressing surprise at why they are adopting a passive stance. All neighbouring states, he said, must play an active role in addressing the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, he said.

"We will ask advocate generals of neighbouring states - Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to appear," he said.

All these states have been directed to file status reports for steps they have taken to deal with pollution in Delhi-NCR region.

