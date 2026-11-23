Traffic congestion in Bengaluru left an X user frustrated after it took him two hours to travel from the airport to the city, even though he was making the journey on a Sunday afternoon. He said the situation appeared to be getting worse every time he visited the city.

Sharing his experience on X, user Arjun said he took nearly two hours to reach the city from Bengaluru airport around 12 noon on Sunday. He expressed surprise at the long travel time, describing the situation as insane.

Check Out The Post Here:

Arjun also pointed out that the experience became particularly exhausting after a long flight.

He wrote, "And what I realised is that even if you're travelling in a comfortable car, sitting for two hours in traffic after a three-hour flight feels extremely torturous."

He added that he was travelling in a comfortable SUV, but the only thought on his mind throughout the journey was when he would finally reach his destination.

Arjun further said that every time he visited Bengaluru, he felt that the city's traffic situation had become worse.