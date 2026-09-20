Woman Lists Bengaluru's Pros And Cons, Says City's Weather Pampered Her

A woman who lived in Bengaluru for nearly three years has shared what she considers the biggest advantages and disadvantages of living in the city. She spoke about issues such as traffic, hard water and roads, while saying that the weather remains one of Bengaluru's biggest positives.

Taking to Instagram, Aryaa shared a video about her experience of living in Bengaluru. She said she wanted to talk about some advantages and disadvantages of life in the city.

Talking about the disadvantages first, she said Bengaluru has huge traffic, hard water, poor waste management and roads that are a mess.

Watch Video Here:

Aryaa said, "I was there in Bengaluru for almost three years. So today I'm going to share certain advantages and disadvantages of living in Bengaluru. Start with the disadvantages: huge traffic, hard water, poor waste management, and Bengaluru roads are all a mess."

Her observations focused on some everyday issues she faced while living in the city. Traffic, road conditions and water quality were among the concerns she mentioned.

While sharing the disadvantages, Aryaa also spoke about what she liked about Bengaluru. For her, the city's weather was a major advantage.

Aryaa said, "I mean, I'm not able to tolerate my own city's weather right now because Bengaluru's weather pampered me so much. The weather is great over there."

Aryaa said she had become so used to Bengaluru's weather that she now finds it difficult to tolerate the weather in her own city.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Yes, only weather."

Another user noted, "Bengaluru's weather is so good."

"I fully agree," added a third user.