Bengaluru Airport Road Traffic Diverted For 18 Months, Check New Routes

The city's already challenging airport commute is set to become more tedious, with motorists travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport likely to face longer journeys as the government begins construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on Ballari Road.

The 18-month construction project, stretching from UAS Staff Quarters to Mekhri Circle, is scheduled to commence on November 6, 2026. With construction expected to disrupt traffic along one of the city's key arterial roads, the traffic police have announced a series of diversions and restrictions to ease congestion.

However, the changes could place additional pressure on Hebbal, arguably one of Bengaluru's most notorious traffic bottlenecks, which already witnesses heavy traffic movement, particularly during peak hours. With thousands of vehicles using this stretch to access the airport and the city's central areas, the diversion of traffic to alternative routes could further complicate the commute.

Under the new restrictions, the movement of all goods vehicles, including light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, as well as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses, will be completely prohibited on Ballari Road.

Route Diversions For Commuters

For motorists heading towards the airport from Hebbal, the recommended alternative route is via Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road and Nagawara Road before proceeding towards the airport.

Vehicles travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards the airport will have to take Mattikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle and proceed via the Ring Road.

For those travelling from the airport towards central Bengaluru, one option is to take a left turn at Hebbal and proceed via Nagawara Junction, Bamboo Bazaar and Queens Road. Alternatively, motorists can take the Hebbal Ring Road towards Kuvempu Circle and Goraguntepalya Junction before proceeding via Dr Rajkumar Road.

The traffic police have also suggested alternative routes for motorists travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards the city, as well as those heading to Anand Nagar, RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road.

Traffic diversions in place in Bengaluru from November 6.

Photo Credit: Bengaluru Traffic Police

Interestingly, vehicles travelling from Hebbal towards Bengaluru City will be allowed to use the service road in front of Baptist Hospital after descending the Hebbal Flyover and continue up to CBI Junction before joining Ballari Main Road.

While the diversions are intended to ensure smoother traffic movement during construction, the challenge will be managing the additional vehicular load on already congested roads. Airport commuters, particularly those travelling during morning and evening peak hours, may have to factor in additional travel time.

The 18-month timeline also puts the spotlight on the Bengaluru Development Authority's ability to complete the project within the stipulated deadline. Any delay in construction could mean prolonged traffic disruptions for thousands of daily commuters, apart from the additional inconvenience to airport passengers, public transport users and residents of north Bengaluru.

With Hebbal already struggling to cope with its existing traffic volume, the authorities will have to ensure effective traffic management, strict enforcement of diversions and timely execution of the elevated corridor project. For Bengaluru's airport commuters, the next 18 months could prove particularly challenging.