Cab Driver Kills Wife, Her 6 Relatives For 'Interfering In Life' In Bengaluru

A cab driver in Bengaluru allegedly killed his wife and six members of her family after growing resentful of the support she received from her mother and brothers during their frequent marital disputes.

The accused, identified as Indushekhar, had been married to Sunitha for nearly two decades and lived with her in the city's Rajajinagar area. According to the police, the couple's relationship had been strained for years. While relatives repeatedly tried to reconcile them, disputes continued, and Indushekhar allegedly became angry over his wife's close ties with her family.

Police suspect he eventually decided to kill the family members he believed were interfering in his life.

According to the preliminary reports, Sunitha was the first victim.

Police said Indushekhar allegedly struck her on the head with a grinding stone, killing her before taking her body to Nandi Hills and disposing of it there.

To avoid raising suspicion, he reportedly told neighbours that his wife had gone on a trip with friends and had switched off her mobile phone.

Relatives Called To House And Killed

The following day, the accused allegedly invited his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house under the pretext of a drinking party and murdered them.

Investigators said he then allegedly killed their wives, Nalini and Divya, along with his mother-in-law Rupavathi and Shankar's seven-year-old son Puneeth.

Police suspect the victims were called to the house one after another before being killed. Their bodies were allegedly dumped at different locations to hide the crime.

After the alleged murders, Indushekhar cleaned the house to remove bloodstains and used chemicals to wash the grinding stone allegedly used in the killings. Investigators have seized the stone as well as the car suspected to have been used to transport the bodies.

Child's Body Recovered From Nandi Hills

As the investigation intensified, police took the accused to Nandi Hills and launched a search operation.

After several hours, the body of seven-year-old Puneeth was recovered from the area. Efforts are underway to locate the remaining bodies.

The case surfaced after Nalini's mother approached the police and filed a missing persons complaint.

While investigating the disappearance of family members, officers allegedly began suspecting Indushekhar's involvement.

Police said contradictions in his statements and clues recovered during a search of his residence strengthened their suspicions. During sustained questioning, he allegedly confessed to the killings.

Investigators said the accused claimed he had been distressed by longstanding domestic disputes. Police are also examining whether anyone else assisted him in carrying out the murders, including the possible role of his daughter.

(With inputs from PTI)