Bengaluru PVR INOX Beverage Counter Found Serving Drinks In Used Cups, Sealed

The Karnataka health department has sealed the sales counter at PVR Inox at a mall after customers complained that the outlet was serving drinks in used cups.

A man who visited the PVR cinemas in Forum Mall at Konanakunte Cross in Bengaluru claimed that an outlet was serving soft drinks to customers in used cups. In a video that has now gone viral, the man is seen confronting the staff.

Following a complaint, the health department conducted an inspection and found food safety violations. Food safety officials then issued a notice to PVR INOX regarding the cups used to serve juice to customers and subsequently ordered the closure of its juice sales counter.

UT Khader, Karnataka's Minister for Health and Family Welfare, shared the development in an X post. He said an action was taken soon after the department received the complaint. The minister added that rules on food safety apply to everyone, whether it is a big brand or small.

"Our Health Department (@DHFWKA) Food Safety Officers have acted on a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at PVR INOX, Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru. During the inspection, officers found violations of food safety regulations. A notice has been issued to the establishment, and its juice counter has been shut down," he said.

"When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors. I urge all food businesses to strictly follow the rules and run their business with their customers' health in mind. Public health matters as much as business," he added.

The minister urged citizens that if they notice unhygienic food, packaging, or serving practices anywhere, scan the "Food Safety QR code below and file your complaint. Every complaint will be looked into."