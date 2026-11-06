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Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman After Befriending Her At Bengaluru Pub

The man invited her to a hotel room, where they consumed alcohol, and he allegedly sexually assaulted her despite her resistance.

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Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman After Befriending Her At Bengaluru Pub
The woman managed to escape from the room and filed a complaint.
Bengaluru:

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman from Jaipur after befriending her at a pub here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sameer M V (31), is a second-hand car dealer, they said. The incident allegedly occurred on October 28, police said.

According to police, the woman, who had come to Bengaluru from Jaipur on vacation, visited a pub in Koramangala, where she asked Sameer for a lighter to light her cigarette.

He allegedly used the opportunity to strike a conversation with her, and later they shared mobile phone numbers, a senior police officer said.

Sameer subsequently invited her to a hotel room in Madiwala, where they consumed alcohol, and he allegedly sexually assaulted her despite her resistance, he said.

The woman managed to escape from the room and filed a complaint at the Madiwala Police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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