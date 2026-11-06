Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman After Befriending Her At Bengaluru Pub

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman from Jaipur after befriending her at a pub here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sameer M V (31), is a second-hand car dealer, they said. The incident allegedly occurred on October 28, police said.

According to police, the woman, who had come to Bengaluru from Jaipur on vacation, visited a pub in Koramangala, where she asked Sameer for a lighter to light her cigarette.

He allegedly used the opportunity to strike a conversation with her, and later they shared mobile phone numbers, a senior police officer said.

Sameer subsequently invited her to a hotel room in Madiwala, where they consumed alcohol, and he allegedly sexually assaulted her despite her resistance, he said.

The woman managed to escape from the room and filed a complaint at the Madiwala Police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they added.

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