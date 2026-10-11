Bengaluru Man Defends City's Traffic, Says It Gets More Criticism Than Other Indian Cities

A Bengaluru resident has sparked a debate on X after defending the city's traffic conditions. He argued that traffic congestion during busy hours affects several Indian cities, but Bengaluru often receives more criticism than others. His post shared his experience of travelling to the airport for an early-morning flight and received mixed reactions from social media users.

Nihal Shetty, a Bengaluru resident, said he left home at 6.10 am for a flight scheduled to depart at 8.10 am. He reached the airport comfortably and had enough time to eat breakfast before boarding his flight.

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Sharing his experience on X, Shetty wrote, "I think peak hour traffic is a problem in every city in India and Bengaluru is just the poster child for everyone who wants to vent."

He described Bengaluru as the "poster child" for people who want to express their frustration about traffic conditions.

Social Media Reaction

Shetty's post received mixed reactions from users on X.

One user commented, "6 am is not peak traffic time."

Another user noted, "Try catching a flight at 8.10 pm on a weekday."

"I totally agree with you," added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Please do this on a daily basis, and you'll understand."