Bengaluru Man's Football Conversation With Biker In Traffic Goes Viral

Traffic is often known for long waits, honking horns and impatient drivers. However, a traffic stop recently turned into a friendly conversation between a man and a biker from Bengal. Their discussion covered football, the Indian Super League (ISL) and their favourite teams. The video was shared by Avanish Hegde, an Instagram user and sports content creator.

In the video, Hegde is seen speaking to a biker standing beside his car. He first asks whether the motorcycle is the latest model. The biker, Subith Jain, explains that it is three years old. Hegde compliments him on maintaining it well.

Hegde then asks whether Jain rides the motorcycle to work every day and uses gloves and other riding gear. Jain explains that wearing gloves makes it easier to handle the motorcycle in Bengaluru traffic.

When asked whether he is a serious biker, Jain describes himself as someone who enjoys biking but is not a hardcore enthusiast.

The conversation becomes more interesting when Hegde asks Jain where he is from. Jain says he is from Bengal and mentions that he plays football and table tennis.

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This leads to a discussion about the Indian Super League and Bengal's famous football rivalry. Hegde asks Jain whether he supports Mohun Bagan or East Bengal. Jain chooses Mohun Bagan, even though his family supports East Bengal.

Hegde appears amused by the difference in their football loyalties and says that he respects Mohun Bagan.

The two also discuss the India-Uruguay football match. They talk about the players' performances and how the team could have done better after scoring the equaliser. They also discuss Indian footballers playing for major clubs abroad.

During the conversation, Hegde explains that he creates sports content and records random conversations with people. After checking whether Jain is comfortable with the video being shared online, he asks him to give a Bengali football-style cheer.

Jain shares a phrase and explains that it expresses a wish for someone's happiness.

The two exchange pleasantries before going their separate ways. As the conversation ends, Hegde remarks on how remarkable it is that people can have such interesting conversations amid Bengaluru traffic.