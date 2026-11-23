"How can you restrain political parties from raising their agenda?" the Supreme Court observed on Monday while hearing a plea alleging that statements by some politicians and others had obstructed the administration of justice.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh was hearing a petition filed by two advocates who referred to recent statements and remarks made by some politicians, including on social media, against the judiciary.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who appeared for the petitioners, also referred to a recent incident in which a lawyer made unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant in the courtroom.

"This court is seized of one of the incidents. This directly affects the judiciary. After this petition was filed, two more incidents have happened. This is a serious issue," Bhatia said.

After he said that a contempt case regarding remarks made by a lawyer against the CJI was pending before another bench of the top court, the bench said it would be appropriate if this petition is also placed before that bench.

The bench asked the top court registry to place the matter before the CJI for passing appropriate directions.

On November 18, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipankar Datta had issued notice on a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking contempt action against a lawyer who made unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

The fresh plea, which came up for hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Justice Nath, has arrayed the Centre, the Election Commission, the Indian National Congress and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Mahua Moitra and others as party respondents.

During the hearing, Bhatia said the plea was about the larger issue.

"How can you restrain political parties from raising their agenda?" the bench asked.

When Bhatia said the matter was not about political parties, the bench observed, "Then why have you combined everything?"

Referring to the statements cited in the petition, the senior advocate asked, "What needs to be seen is, can you obstruct the administration of justice?"

He noted that even a political person is supposed to act responsibly.

"Why don't you raise it in Parliament?" the bench observed, adding, "You get a law framed."

Bhatia referred to remarks made by a lawyer against the CJI, and said it is very painful for advocates and others if such incidents are happening in the court.

He also referred to statements and social media posts by two Members of Parliament and a journalist.

He referred to the October 12 march to the top court by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders.

Gandhi and several other prominent opposition leaders, accompanied by their supporters, had reached the Supreme Court on October 12 to file a plea over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Bhatia told the bench that this issue was also raised and the top court has issued a notice in the matter.

The bench noted that a coordinate bench of the top court headed by Justice Datta has already initiated contempt proceedings in one of the incidents cited in the petition.

"We are of the view that it would be appropriate if the present matter is also placed before that bench. The registry to place the papers before the CJI for passing an appropriate order," the bench said.

In a separate matter, the top court on October 16 issued show-cause notices to Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings over their remarks concerning the CJI and the judiciary.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)