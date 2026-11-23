Thirteen gram panchayats and two panchayat samitis in North 24 Parganas have left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), the party that 20 of 28 TMC MPs joined some months after breaking away following Mamata Banerjee's loss in the state elections to the BJP. The NCPI, which has backed the BJP-led NDA, is now extending its reach from Parliament into Bengal's rural local bodies.

The Sandeshkhali-I and Minakhan panchayat samitis in Basirhat Lok Sabha segment, both previously under TMC control, are among the bodies that have switched sides. Those who defected said they moved for the sake of local development and in support of the development agenda championed by Suvendu Adhikari.

The defection of 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs to the NCPI earlier this year made the little-known party the second-largest constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). NCPI leaders have said the party will contest elections as part of the NDA. Another breakaway group of the TMC is the main Opposition in the state.

The shift to NCPI began in Basirhat. The Lok Sabha segment has been vacant since September 2024, following the death of Trinamool MP Haji Nurul Islam. The Election Commission has not scheduled a by-election because an election petition challenging his 2024 victory remains pending in the Calcutta High Court

There, the NCPI has taken control of one gram panchayat and panchayat samiti after another. Led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the party's Lok Sabha leader, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, its chief whip, the party is gaining ground in all seven assembly segments of the constituency.

"Several members from the Murarishah Gram Panchayat in Hasnabad block, along with members from the Bakjuri Gram Panchayat, have joined our party. We have welcomed them. People across Bengal are reaching out to us and expressing interest in joining. This clearly reflects how they were unable to function effectively during the tenure of the previous government," NCPI national spokesperson Anurag Singh said.

In Islampur and Goalpokhar in Uttar Dinajpur, the NCPI has also begun taking over panchayats and panchayat samitis previously held by the TMC. "There is widespread interest in joining this political party. Trinamool workers have come to realise that the party, as it once was, no longer exists. It is even uncertain whether the party will have a place in the pages of history moving forward; they have already lost their official party symbol. People have understood that remaining associated with them will lead nowhere. Consequently, everyone now wishes to ride the wave of development brought about by the NDA alliance," NCPI coordinator Haji Montu. The two TMC factions have been temporarily allotted new symbols while a contest for the actual one continues.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, loyal to Mamata Banerjee, alleged that people were being coerced into joining the NCPI. "Police are exerting pressure on families; one can easily infer the extent of the pressure they must have applied to leaders at the panchayat level. The NCPI is the BJP's B-team; naturally, the police will act on their behalf," he said.