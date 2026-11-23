The Supreme Court has strongly criticised a sessions judge in Bihar over his conduct and told him to stop behaving like a "bahubali (strongman)" after he convicted and fined a police officer for not filing a first information report (FIR) despite a court order.

Hearing a petition filed by the judicial officer before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the Supreme Court questioned the sessions judge's basic grasp of the law and his courtroom attitude.

"Your understanding of the law is truly, deeply disappointing. The aggressive manner in which you have acted - summoning a Superintendent of Police and convicting him on the very same day - is concerning," Justice Joymalya Bagchi said during the hearing.

The bench told the lawyer appearing for the petitioner to tell his client to stop behaving like a "bahubali (strongman)."

The controversy began after the sessions judge ordered an FIR to be filed in a matter. However, when the police officer did not do so, the judge treated it as an offence committed against the court and convicted the officer, apart from imposing a fine on him.

After looking into the methodology used by the sessions court, the Supreme Court questioned the lower court judge whether he had acted within his legal jurisdiction at all. The top court sought to know from him whether it fell within his authority to summon the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to his courtroom, treat their failure to appear as an "offence committed in the face of the court", and immediately convict and sentence the senior officers on that basis on the very same day.

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Justice Bagchi said the judge must first understand the statutory scope of contempt of court and what legally constitutes an 'offence committed in the face of the court' under Section 384 of the BNSS and Section 345 of the CrPC.

Under Section 384 of the BNSS and Section 345 of the CrPC, the procedural provisions governing conduct inside a courtroom, a judge is empowered to take immediate penal action only when specific disruptions occur directly in the court's presence or during ongoing judicial proceedings.

Justice Bagchi cited concrete scenarios to illustrate this. If an individual slaps someone inside a courtroom, uses abusive language during proceedings or refuses to leave the room despite an explicit judicial order, such acts can be construed as an 'offence committed in the face of the court'.

A failure by an official to carry out an external judicial order to file an FIR, however, does not fall under that category, Justice Bagchi said. When a court's order is not complied with outside the immediate proceedings, the law mandates that a separate procedure and a distinct jurisdictional framework be followed to initiate action.