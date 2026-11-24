The BJP spent six years saying it would contest all 117 seats alone. That claim is now gone. The party has returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal, or SAD, the partner which left after the farm-law controversy. Cadres who built booth lists in the lean years watch the rural and panthic ground being offered back to an ally still carrying sacrilege, drug and corruption charges. The 2022 backlash has not faded. That is why the re-alliance is being called a calculated retreat.

The alliance seems to have been formed to claim and reclaim rural and panthic vote share that already moved to AAP, Congress and Waris Punjab De. After 2017, the Akali machine that once dominated Malwa and parts of Majha fractured. AAP took a large slice of the farmer vote in 2022. Congress held residual pockets. Radical formations peeled off another portion of the panthic vote. The BJP's own solo push never filled the gap. Its organisation stayed strongest in towns and trading centres. Rural Malwa and the panthic belt stayed outside its grasp.

The 2022 results confirmed the depth of the 2020-21 backlash: farmers and unions still treated the BJP as the party that had legislated against the mandi and MSP system. Six years of independent campaigning did not reverse that reading. By late 2026 the leadership concluded the rural door would not open without the Akalis' old networks. The calculation is that those networks can still be partially reassembled if the Akalis take the lead role in the belts they once controlled, while the BJP supplies urban and Hindu seats plus national machinery. The division of labour is explicit. Whether the old Akali lists still carry weight in the villages after the years of erosion is the untested part.

Alliance does not automatically shed the past-life baggage of either partner

The alliance does not automatically shed the past-life baggage of either partner. Rural resentment toward the BJP over the farm laws remains. The Akalis still carry the sacrilege cases, alleged drug links and corruption charges that circulated for years. Farmer unions have already expressed resentment at the reunion. Opponents have termed the pact dangerous.

Amit Shah's public remarks after the announcement show the limits of the bargain. On farmers' issues, he said three months of talks with Sukhbir Singh Badal produced an understanding that every problem would be addressed within three months. On the release of bandi Sikhs, he noted the two parties hold different positions and would discuss a way forward. On the Kartarpur Corridor, he repeated that the facility was built under Narendra Modi, closed for security reasons, and would reopen when conditions allowed. These are process answers, not settled outcomes.

The 8 December rally in Moga, timed to Parkash Singh Badal's birth anniversary and expected to feature the Prime Minister, is meant to signal continuity.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin has called the reunion a natural alliance that strengthens the NDA and stands for Hindu-Sikh unity. Shah has repeated the phrase and recalled that "our ties go back to Vajpayee-Advani era". He has also set 31 December 2029 as the date by which Punjab will be made drug-free, while promising a three-month roadmap on farmers' economic worries and jobs. These are campaign markers. They do not erase the memory of the farm laws or the cases that still circulate in panthic discourse. The Hindu-Sikh framing meets a mixed ground. Many Hindu voters in Punjab follow Sikh preachers or attend Deras. A formal pact does not automatically produce joint mobilisation.

Cadre Resentment and the Dismantled Solo Fort

The decision to hand the rural lead back to the Shiromani Akali Dal has sparked discontent among BJP grassroots workers. They were already annoyed by the raw deal they received while turncoats were imported and given better treatment. Incorporating those new entrants cost the party some of its earlier organisational character. Six years of hard work and planning have been set aside. Cadres who spent the solo years building booth lists and holding small meetings now watch seats and organisational space being offered to the old partner and to recent imports. In several districts the same pattern is expected: Akali nominees or joint candidates will take priority in seats the BJP had begun to treat as its own. Open revolt has not yet appeared, but the mood in district offices is sullen. Leaders who once spoke of contesting all 117 seats now face questions they have not answered in public. Handing the rural lead back risks confirming to the cadre that the solo project was abandoned before it matured. The party has dismantled the independent force it spent six years trying to build. Workers who stayed through the lean years after 2020 see the ground they were asked to hold being traded. The resentment stays quiet for now. It will be tested when the first candidate lists appear.

The Shiromani Akali Dal's claim to relevance now rests on a thin set of numbers. Its Assembly tally fell from 58 seats in 2012 to 15 in 2017 and then to three in 2022. By November 2026, defections to the Aam Aadmi Party and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) left it with only one sitting MLA. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, its vote share dropped to 13.42 per cent and ten of its thirteen candidates lost their deposits. The traditional Sikh base has splintered. Waris Punjab De, SAD (Amritsar) and the rebel SAD (Punar Surjit) formed in August 2025 under former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, have each taken slices of the old panthic vote. Fallout from the 2015 sacrilege incidents, drug allegations and Sukhbir Singh Badal being declared tankhaiya by the Akal Takht further damaged the party's standing. These are the marks of a spent force. Some observers still see residual structure.

The party maintains a village-level network the BJP lacks, shown when it won 13 of 17 zila parishad zones in Bathinda in the 2025 rural polls. On 24 November 2026, the Akali Dal rejoined the National Democratic Alliance and revived its alliance with the BJP after a six-year split over the repealed farm laws. The tie-up aims to combine rural Sikh and urban Hindu votes against AAP and Congress. The risk is clear: the same move can further alienate hardline panthic voters who already drifted away. A village cadre and a renewed NDA pact do not restore the 2012 machine. They only slow the contraction. Whether that is enough to keep the party from third place in 2027 remains open. The numbers show a spent force. The alliance is an attempt to prove otherwise.

The alliance assures a number three position for the partners

The present situation does not appear favourable for either partner. In a four-cornered contest, the alliance is expected to rest at number three, behind AAP and Congress. Anti-incumbency against the Bhagwant Mann government is real, yet much of that floating vote has historically moved toward Congress rather than toward a BJP-SAD combination. In 2012, the alliance still commanded combined strength that could form a government. That strength rested on an intact Akali rural machine and a BJP content to play the junior urban partner. Both conditions have changed.

The Akali machine is smaller. The BJP never built a matching rural presence of its own. Punjab's Hindu voters are not a uniform bloc. Many follow Sikh preachers, attend Deras or maintain dual affiliations. The Hindu-Sikh brotherhood claim therefore meets a mixed ground reality. Deras and independent Sikh institutions carry their own weight. A formal pact does not automatically produce joint mobilisation at the village or colony level. Whether the Akalis can regain any of their old Malwa and Majha strength, and whether the BJP's own workers stay in line once the first candidate lists appear, will be tested in the coming months. The 2022 backlash has not died. The old partner has been brought back to contain it. The arithmetic still points to third place. The solo fort has been taken down. What remains is an alliance whose rural recovery is still unproven and whose internal mood is already strained.