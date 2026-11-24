The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, the allies-turned-foes, are allies again after six years. The decision comes just in time with Punjab headed to polls early next year.

The old Tolstoyan epigram of all happy families being alike was on full display with leaders exchanging smiles, hugs and handshakes. There was a pop of colour too: leaders greeting each other with an assortment of bouquets.

Amit Shah greets Sukhbir Badal as Akali Dal rebooted its partnership with the BJP

Photo Credit: IANS

BJP Punjab chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, felicitates Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Photo Credit: ANI

The rebooted partnership, which had soured over the contentious 2021 farm laws that were eventually rolled back, was projected as a people's alliance, spurning any talk of it being a political partnership.

READ | BJP, Akalis Ally In Punjab, Amit Shah Says "Bada Bhai" Will Be Chief Minister

With the alliance hitting a reset, the leaders faced the press.

"Bachha, bachha chahta tha Punjab main BJP, Akali dal saath aaye, Punjab main shanti aaye, development aaye (Everyone - every single person - in Punjab wanted the BJP and the Akali Dal to come together, so that peace and development could return to the state)," Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's chief troubleshooter, declared "ab NDA complete ho gaya hai (The NDA family is complete now)."

"Badal sahab ki party ke saath hi NDA complete hota hai (With Sukhbir Badal's party, the NDA is complete)," Shah announced.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin described it as a "natural alliance", all pointing to the necessity of the pact.

READ | Akali, BJP To Fight Punjab Polls Together: What Led To Split 6 Years Ago

Who will be the elder brother in the alliance? Amit Shah was asked.

"Svabhavik roop se bade bhai ki bhumika main Akali Dal rahega. Akali Dal aur BJP milkar ladenge. Dono dal 117 seats ladenge, magar bade bhai ki bhumika main Akali Dal rahega (Naturally, the Akali Dal will play the role of the elder brother. The Akali Dal and the BJP will contest together. Both parties will contest across 117 seats, but the Akali Dal will hold the position of the elder brother)," Amit Shah answered.

A follow-up question followed. What about the issue of chief ministership?

Amit Shah answered again.

"Main Hindi main bola hoon bada bhai hi chief minister hota hai. Jo bada bhai hota hai, wohi chief minister hota hai (I am saying that the elder brother is the one who becomes the Chief Minister. The elder brother is the one who becomes the Chief Minister)," he said, with the room erupting in laughter, signalling that the BJP is happy playing the junior partner.

As another reporter asked about the law and order situation in the state, Amit Shah gestured to Nitin Nabin, "Badal sahab ko bulao (Call Badal sahab)."

As Badal turned to him, the Home Minister signalled that he would answer, much like a family member takes on tasks to help the other.

"A key feature of the BJP-led NDA is that wherever there is an NDA government, law and order have remained in good shape. We have discussed the Punjab issue; our top priority will be a drug-free Punjab, and ensuring security in this border state remains our top priority," Amit Shah said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling AAP, Sukhbir Badal predicted that the party will find it difficult to cross double digits in Punjab.