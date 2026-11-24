Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, Prakash Utsav, and Guru Nanak Prakash Parv, is being celebrated today, November 24, marking the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Born in 1469 CE in the village of Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in present-day Pakistan, to Mehta Kalu Chand and Mata Tripta Devi, Guru Nanak showed a deep spiritual inclination from an early age.

He rejected divisions based on caste and empty rituals and, at the age of 30, after a divine revelation, began preaching a message of universal love, equality, and devotion to one God. His teachings of equality, love, selfless service, and worship of one God, recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib, laid the foundation of Sikhism. Though centuries old, his message remains deeply relevant today, continuing to inspire millions with its principles of humility, compassion, and unity.

One of his most well-known teachings: "Ek Onkar Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair" means:

"There is one God. His name is Truth. He is the Creator, Fearless and without hatred."

Here are some life-changing and inspirational quotes by Guru Nanak Dev:

"If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by god for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."

"Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God."

"Before becoming a Sikh, a Hindu, a Muslim or a Christian Lets become a human first."

"Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore."

"Let compassion be your cotton, contentment your thread and modesty your knot."

"Recognise all of humanity as one."

"Recognize the Lord's Light within all, and do not consider social class or status; there are no classes or castes in the world hereafter."

"Why call woman inferior? From her, kings are born."

"Truth is the highest virtue, but higher still is truthful living."

"The greatest comfort and lasting peace come when one surrenders to the divine will."

"Earn your living through honest work and share what you earn with others."

"Do not speak harshly to anyone; the divine light resides in every heart."

"He who regards all men as equal is religious."

"Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit."