The population of around 40 villages along Arunachal Pradesh's border has returned to their native villages following improvements in infrastructure and basic amenities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed on Sunday during an event in Itanagar.

Shah said that the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) was bringing changes to remote settlements by improving roads, healthcare, education, electricity, drinking water supply and livelihood opportunities.

Shah also highlighted that development projects worth more than Rs 5,610 crore have been game-changing in the Arunachal frontier.

Under the Vibrant Villages Programme, 199 projects worth Rs 110.95 crore will be taken up across 11 border districts. Shah also launched Mission SURAKSHA.

The Home Minister said border villages were an important part of the country's security and development priorities, stressing that improving living conditions and creating livelihood opportunities were essential to keeping people in these areas.

He also spoke about the role of the army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in assisting local residents, particularly farmers, in improving agricultural production and accessing markets. The purchase of locally produced food by security personnel, he said, was helping support the rural economy.

