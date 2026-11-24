The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal, which call themselves "natural allies" despite the rough patches they have been through, have once again joined hands to contest the Punjab assembly election, seeking to dethrone the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the border state.

On Tuesday, with months to go for the election in Punjab, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal in a joint press conference formally announced the alliance and how they continue to stand strong together as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The two parties have been allies for decades in what is one of the longest such political arrangements in the country.

However, the two cut off their ties in 2020 after the Akali Dal objected to the introduction of three farm laws against which farmers themselves had also been protesting. The three laws were withdrawn later.

Despite that, the two fought solo in the 2022 assembly election.

During the coalition era from 1997-98 to 2020, the Akali Dal had remained the oldest constituent of the BJP-led NDA, glued by a social coalition that united Punjab's demographic divide.

The partnership combined the Akali Dal's rural Jat Sikh and agrarian base with the BJP's cohesive urban and semi-urban Hindu and trading-class voters. Historically, urban Hindu voters loyal to the BJP transferred their votes smoothly to Akali Dal candidates, though rural Sikh voters were often more hesitant to back BJP nominees.

The collapse of the alliance in September 2020 happened when the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government brought the three agricultural reform bills to replace ordinances issued in June 2020.

Although the Akali Dal initially backed the measures in the Union cabinet, it changed its mind after seeing the fierce opposition from Punjab's farming community. The farmers were worried that the laws would dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system in favour of private buyers.

In September 2020, Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha that the Akali Dal's only Union cabinet minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, would step down. She resigned as Union Food Processing Industries Minister immediately. Subsequently, at an emergency core committee meeting of the Akali Dal in Chandigarh, Badal announced the party's unanimous withdrawal from the NDA.

During the split, Badal had called the laws "lethal and disastrous" for farmers, and that the Akali Dal left the NDA "because of the Centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues like excluding Punjabi language as official language in Jammu and Kashmir."