The wedding venue was decked up, the DJ was ready, the bride was waiting and the guests had gathered, but the groom, a Delhi Police constable who was subsequently suspended, had other plans. He allegedly called off the wedding after the bride's family booked a Hyundai Aura for him instead of a Maruti Brezza demanded by him.

The marriage was scheduled to take place on November 20 at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat. The wedding had been fixed around six months ago.

According to a complaint filed with Sonipat police by the bride's father, Subhash Kumar, he had booked a Rs 9.5-lakh Hyundai car for the groom. However, the groom, identified as Kuldeep, insisted on a Rs 13-lakh Maruti Brezza, saying he did not like the car booked for him.

Kumar said he cancelled the Aura booking and began looking for a Brezza but could not arrange one due to its unavailability at some showrooms.

The complainant also alleged that his family had arranged quality furniture, including sofas and an almirah, for the groom's family. They had further arranged a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and a silver anklet, he claimed.

The groom's family also demanded jewellery for the groom's brother and wife, following which Kumar said he placed an order with a goldsmith.

He further claimed that, at the groom's family's insistence, he had arranged a decorated mare, or 'ghori', for Rs 11,000 and a DJ for Rs 13,500, expenses that would otherwise have been borne by the groom's family.

On November 20, the wedding day, Kumar was surprised when the groom and his mother arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes at around 7.15 pm.

When the groom did not find a Brezza at the venue, he allegedly began abusing Kumar and other members of the bride's family, according to the complaint.

Kumar said he tried to pacify the groom and his mother and urged them to complete the wedding rituals. However, despite repeated persuasions, the groom and his mother left the venue.

Constable Kuldeep has been placed under suspension with immediate effect over allegations of demanding dowry and calling off his wedding after the bride's family failed to arrange a Maruti Brezza of his choice, an official said on Monday.

Posted in the Delhi Police's Outernorth District, Kuldeep has been suspended pending departmental action.

"Taking serious note of the allegations regarding the demand for dowry and the subsequent calling off of the marriage, the misconduct of Constable Kuldeep has been viewed seriously. Accordingly, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending departmental action. The incident pertains to Sonepat in Haryana," statement of the Delhi Police read.

It further read that the conduct of the police constable concerned has been viewed with utmost seriousness and necessary departmental proceedings have been initiated against him in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Earlier on Monday, Sonipat Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Gahlawat said that a complaint had been received from the bride's family.

Police said the family had sought a day's time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken till then.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)