A man apparently called off a planned marriage match after learning that the prospective bride's state government job was temporary. Details of the incident were shared on Reddit in a post titled "When Matrimony Expectations Don't Match Reality", and sparked a lively debate on social media.

According to the user, the incident happened to their friend who was looking for a partner through a matchmaking app. According to the post, the woman had a BSc degree from a private college and worked in a state government role, though her position was temporary. But it wasn't clearly mentioned in her profile.

But her expectations were high. She asked about his salary and laid out her expectations. According to her, the man should earn a certain amount, own a house, and have his own car.

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"She also mentioned that she preferred someone tall, although the guy was only 5'5 though his height was mentioned on the app," the user revealed.

The man appeared normal, but he was actually an ISRO scientist, with an engineering degree from a reputed college and a master's degree from abroad. "He had a good career and a comfortable lifestyle," the post revealed.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly, and even the engagement date was fixed. But things changed when the groom's side found out that her government employment was temporary.

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Social media reactions

As the post went viral, online users weighed in from several angles. Some said hiding key facts hurts trust right away; meanwhile, a few users warned against judging after listening to just one side.

"Groom was right in calling off the marriage as she didn't tell him about her temporary employment status and she seemed a bit entitled tbh," one user wrote in the comment section.

"About what? That she can lie, hide facts etc and no one would bat an eye? Yeah, in her head," another user added.

"Groom's family was right in calling off the engagement. Her expectations sound like entitlement. Her employement status was not disclosed upfront is a major turning point of this script," a third user sharing their perspective.