Wedding celebrations are incomplete without a little music, dance and good food. Don't know about you, but Sagarika Ghatge agrees with us. The actor turned up the wedding vibes as she danced her heart out at her brother Shivjeet Ghatge's sangeet. The Chak De! India actor was seen letting her hair down at the celebrations, grooving to the popular track Sher Khul Gaya, from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter, and adding a dose of Bollywood flair to the festivities.

Dressed in a shimmery ivory gold lehenga, Sagarika looked effortlessly elegant as she joined the celebrations and grooved to the upbeat number.

Her candid dance moves, cheerful expressions and easy energy quickly caught attention. Sagarika reshared the clip on Instagram Stories.

Sagarika also shared pictures from the dreamy wedding ceremony on Instagram. The opening frame featured Shivjeet with his bride Pallavi. Next, we see Sagarika performing sister duties. She is walking with a Kalash towards the wedding mandap. Not to miss the cute postcard featuring Sagarika and former India cricketer Zaheer Khan with their little boy Fatehsinh Khan.

Sharing the photos, Sagarika wrote, “To a lifetime of love, laughter and beautiful memories. So much love to you both.”

On Diwali too, Sagarika shared sweet snippets from her family album on Instagram. Here, we can see baby Fatehsinh playing with his mummy as Zaheer tries to cuddle him.

Earlier in an interview with Hauterrfly, Sagarika recalled that Zaheer proposed to her during the IPL.

When asked if the topic of religion was brought up by either of their families, she said, “No, not really. I think, as I said, it was more about other people around us who were making that conversation. But, I think, my parents are very progressive.”

She added, “Of course, things were discussed, but I think, for me, it was important to find the right human being who I could share my life with.”

Sagarika and Zaheer got married in November 2017 in a private ceremony. They welcomed their first child eight years after marriage in 2025.