Sai Pallavi will next be seen in director Rajkumar Periasamy's O.M - Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, starring Dhanush and Mammootty. The Ramayana actor teams up with Rajkumar Periasamy after their blockbuster film Amaran, which released in 2024. In a quick chat with NDTV, the filmmaker reveals why he brought Sai Pallavi on board for this project.

“Sai Pallavi is a fantastic talent, and I personally believe she can pull off any role. I had written a serious female character, and naturally, my first choice was someone who was a very good performer. That was Sai Pallavi. The only question was whether she would agree, considering her other commitments. When I pitched the idea to her, she immediately said yes. She read the script and, after a few days, confirmed her decision again,” says the thrilled director.

Recently, in director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, we see Sai Pallavi, who essays the role of Sita, portrayed as a warrior princess wielding swords and weapons, taking on demons in action sequences. Similarly, in O.M, where she plays ASP Nithya Reddy, the Gargi actor has performed some high-octane action sequences. Did Rajkumar know she had also performed action sequences in Ramayana as Sita?

“That was a coincidence. I had no idea about it until I saw some behind-the-scenes footage online. Sai Pallavi hadn't mentioned it to me or shared that she had done action sequences before. She would come for rehearsals, and since she is a dancer, I knew she had excellent body control. I was confident she could perform choreographed stunt sequences well. So that was never a concern for me,” says the filmmaker.

When asked if she ever discussed working on Ramayana on set, given that it is reportedly India's biggest film made on a whopping budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Rajkumar stresses that actors and filmmakers never discuss other projects while working on a film.

“Generally, actors and filmmakers consciously avoid discussing other projects because there is a certain sense of confidentiality maintained within the film industry. Unless there is a specific requirement, such as a scheduling conflict or an issue involving promotions, we don't discuss other projects. Even Dhanush sir was doing multiple films at the same time, but I hardly discussed those projects with him. That is standard practice,” he explains.

Having seen Sai Pallavi perform action in O.M, does he think she could headline an out-and-out action film? Rajkumar Periasamy smiles and says, “Of course! She has a very serious approach to her work and excellent work ethic. She manages her time and commitments very well. I don't think there is any limitation when it comes to the genres or roles she can take on.”

O.M - Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood has a large star cast, including Mammootty, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and others. With music by Sai Abhyankkar, the film hits screens this Friday.

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