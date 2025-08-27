Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Introduce 4-Month-Old Son Fatehsinh To Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are experiencing one of the happiest phases of their lives. The actress and the former Indian cricketer, who became parents in April this year, marked their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their son, Fatehsinh Khan. Adding to the festive joy, Sagarika revealed the little one's complete face for the very first time on social media.

What's Happening

On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sagarika shared a series of pictures featuring her husband Zaheer and their son.

The photos instantly melted hearts, especially since they offered the first proper look at baby Fatehsinh. Dressed in a white traditional outfit, the little one looked every bit adorable as he spent time with his father.

Meanwhile, Sagarika looked radiant in a mustard floral suit, while Zaheer couldn't stop smiling as he joined his family for the festive rituals. Their pet dog also made a sweet appearance.

Sharing the post, Sagarika wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you".

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their reactions. A user wrote, "He is so cute," while another commented, "He is toooo adorable. Royal genes truly."

Background

Sagarika and Zaheer's love story began years ago and culminated in marriage in November 2017, when they tied the knot in a private ceremony. The couple's journey took a beautiful turn earlier this year when they welcomed their first child, Fatehsinh Khan, after eight years of marriage.

The proud parents had announced his arrival with a heartfelt joint post, where they introduced his name and shared a family portrait. This Ganesh Chaturthi became even more meaningful for the couple as they gave fans their first proper glimpse of their baby boy.

