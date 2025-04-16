Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Welcome Baby Boy, Fatehsinh Khan

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their first child together- a baby boy. They have named their child Fatehsinh Khan. The couple shared a joint post and announced the arrival of the child on Wednesday. The couple shared an adorable family portrait. In the frame, Zaheer Khan can be seen holding his child on his lap while Sagarika rests her hands around Zaheer's shoulders.

Sharing the gray-scale picture, the couple wrote, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Angad Bedi wrote, "Waheguru." Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare." Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations."

Take a look:

Recently, Sagarika Ghatge opened up how their love blossomed.

Sagarika Ghatge said that Zaheer Khan was hesitant to even strike up a conversation. It wasn't until actor Angad Bedi stepped in, that the walls began to crumble, eventually leading to their happily ever after in 2017.

Sagarika Ghatge shared that Zaheer Khan had formed a certain impression of her before they even properly spoke.

“I think we kept meeting and he wouldn't even talk to me at first because everyone used to say, ‘You know, she's that kind of girl.' I don't know exactly what they meant by that, maybe that you should only talk to her if you are really serious; otherwise, there's no point,” she revealed in a chat with Bollywood Bubble.

Sagarika Ghatge also credited Angad Bedi for playing a significant role in pushing them together.

“Angad Bedi also played a very important role in bringing us together,” she added.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan made their relationship public at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Singh's wedding in 2016.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in 2017.