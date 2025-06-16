Sagarika Ghatge Reveals Son Fatehsinh's Face. Bonus - Zaheer Khan

On the occasion of Father's Day (June 15), Sagarika Ghatge shared an adorable picture featuring her son Fatehsinh and husband Zaheer Khan. This is the first time the Chak De! India actress has revealed her baby's face after his birth in April. In the new picture, Zaheer Khan looks adorably at his newborn while the baby smiles back at his father.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their first child on April 16.

On Father's Day, Sagarika revealed her son's face.

In the caption, she wrote, "I'm not the one to write captions, but today I am - because someday our son will read this, and he needs to know. He is so incredibly lucky to have you. The love you have for everyone, the way you're always looking out for others, the grit, the resilience, the quiet strength - if he grows up to be even a little like you, he'll be someone truly special.

"The way you care for everyone who crosses your path, the way you hold steady when things get tough, and your strength to stay silent and still say a thousand words-those are the things that make you who you are. Our son has the best example right in front of him."

Zaheer and Sagarika's Love Life

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan made their relationship public at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Singh's wedding in 2016.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in 2017. On April 16, they announced their baby's birth through an Instagram post.

Sharing the gray-scale picture, the couple wrote, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

