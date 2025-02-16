"It Was Important To Find The Right Human Being", Sagarika Ghatge On Her Relationship With Husband Zaheer Khan

Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in 2017. The couple, who are quite active on social media, often share their adorable pictures on Instagram, keeping their fans updated.

The two come from different religious backgrounds, and after years of marriage, Sagarika opened up about their love story and their interfaith marriage. For Sagarika, her partner's religious beliefs were irrelevant; what mattered most was if they were a good person. In a recent interview, she opened up about the same; she also mentioned how none of their families objected to the wedding, but "things were discussed".

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Sagarika recalled how Zaheer proposed to her during the IPL. When asked if the topic of religion was discussed with their families, she said, No, not really. I think, like I said, it was more about other people around us who were making that conversation. But, I think, my parents are very progressive." She added, "Of course, things were discussed, but I think, for me, it was important to find the right human being who I could share my life with.".

Talking further, Sagarika also recalled the time when Zaheer met her father for the first time."Once Zaheer met my dad, it was the most beautiful relationship... Even with my mother, I think my mother loves him more than she loves me." When asked when she told her parents about her relationship in 2016, she said, "I remember I went and told my dad I was dating him because I was attending Yuvi's wedding, and I knew it was going to come out, so before that, I had to go tell my father, and my father had to meet Zak. They got along like a house on fire."

