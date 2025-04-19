Why Kartik Aaryan Jumped Barricades To Meet <i>Chak De! India</i> Star Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge rose to fame after starring in Chak De! India with Shah Rukh Khan. She married cricketer Zaheer Khan and recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

However, the focus moved to an old picture of Sagarika with Kartik Aaryan which was clicked way before the latter became a bonafide star. Further, it was revealed that it had taken place only because of the message Kartik Aaryan wanted to send to Shah Rukh Khan.

Back in 2020, Kartik Aaryan shared his selfie with Sagarika on X, which was clicked in 2008.

He captioned it, "2008 Mumbai Marathon!! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge and also told her, "Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna." @iamsrk. Sir, did she convey?"

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way since then and enjoys a massive fan following.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's last blockbuster was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He was seen alongside Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. Kartik is currently busy shooting for Anurag Basu's untitled musical saga with Sreeleela.

Rumours have been rife about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela dating. The two have however not confirmed anything.

As for Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's love story, the two met at a common friend's party. They bonded well and after a few consistent meetings, the two eventually developed feelings for each other and started dating.

Sagarika and Zaheer have been flooded with loving messages ever since they announced their first pregnancy. Jennifer Winget commented, "Heartiest congratulations, you guys!!"

While Suresh Raina mentioned, "Many, many congratulations."

