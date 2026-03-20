Inside Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge's Mumbai Home, A Mandir And Crystal Chandeliers

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge's Mumbai home reflects a deep personal connection to heritage, family, and everyday life. The couple's residence blends traditional design with modern comforts, creating a space shaped by memories rather than fixed decor rules.

After welcoming their son, Fatehsinh Khan, in 2025, the couple continued shaping their home as a place that connects Sagarika's roots in Kolhapur with their present life in Mumbai. The apartment draws heavily from her upbringing in the royal city, a connection she has spoken about openly on social media.

Details

Sagarika explained in a January 2026 Instagram post that she intentionally designed her Mumbai home as an extension of her childhood house in Kolhapur. Teakwood doors, handcrafted cabinets, floral upholstery, and traditional details throughout the home reflect the influence.

She wrote in her caption, "Home for me is a reflection of my Kolhapur home - teak doors, floral upholstery, and a warmth that feels familiar. When we started doing up our Mumbai home, I knew I wanted to carry that feeling with me. It's been a work in progress because for us, a home comes together slowly. We pick things up over time, often from our travels, and bring them in when they feel right for the space we're living in. It's always been about memories and pieces that speak to you."

Instead of completing the interiors all at once, Zaheer and Sagarika chose a gradual approach. The couple collected furniture, art, and decor pieces during their travels, adding them to the home when they felt personally meaningful. This method has resulted in spaces that feel layered, lived-in, and individual.

The living areas showcase a mix of textures and colours. A deep green velvet sofa steals the show, while patterned cushions and accent chairs placed over Persian rugs soften the overall look.

One room features teal blue walls and a floor-to-ceiling memory wall lined with framed photographs documenting personal milestones. Glass-panelled teak doors separate this space.

While the interiors include crystal chandeliers, silver vases, the home prioritises comfort. Everyday elements, such as a baby stroller placed casually in living areas, reflect a space built for family life rather than display. They also have a beautiful temple inside their home.

Functionality has become increasingly important with a toddler and two pet dogs at home. The bedroom follows a softer design palette, featuring a four-poster teak bed with sheer drapes, floral headboards, and bird-themed artwork. The space is designed to feel calm and restful for the couple and their son.

Overall, the home reflects a thoughtful mix of legacy, lifestyle, and practicality where design choices are guided by emotion, memory, and everyday living rather than trends.



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