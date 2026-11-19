GTA 6 Playtime: After a 13-year wait, Rockstar Games officially released Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) worldwide on Thursday. The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with players needing up to 212 GB of free storage space. A PC version has not been announced yet, and older-generation consoles, like PS4 and Xbox One, are not supported. The game takes players back to Vice City in the fictional, Florida-inspired state of Leonida. The story follows protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two small-time criminals caught up in a conspiracy.

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Early reviews are out and critics have praised the game for its immersive storytelling. GTA 6 is huge, and gaming enthusiasts are wondering how much time it will take to finish. With a world roughly three times the size of Red Dead Redemption 2's playable space, finishing Jason and Lucia's story takes anywhere from 42 hours for fast-paced players to over 115 hours for those taking their time.

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While it depends on how you play after stepping into GTA 6, some experts at IGN, Eurogamer, and Pure Xbox weighed in based on their own playtimes.

For Luke Reilly, Senior Editor at IGN, it took 115 hours to finish this massive game. "With the extraordinarily rare luxury of having more than three weeks to play through Grand Theft Auto 6 in order to write IGN's review, I was actually able to move through it in pretty much precisely the same sort of way I would've if I'd been playing exclusively for pleasure," he shared his experience while reviewing the game.

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On the other hand, Fraser Gilbert, an editor at Pure Xbox, took exactly 42 hours to finish Jason and Lucia's story. "... and a handful of those hours were spent doing optional activities like side missions, playing minigolf, stealing motorised scooters, and simply wandering around the huge metropolis that is Vice City," he said, as quoted by IGN.

Earlier pre-launch estimates from Insider Gaming pointed to around 50 hours for the main campaign across roughly 100 missions, while Rockstar North head Rob Nelson noted in an interview with The New York Times that his own playthrough took about 80 hours.