Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is expected to shatter records and become the biggest entertainment product the world has ever seen when it releases at midnight on Thursday (Nov 19). With 15 million pre-orders and counting on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S alone, as per Sensor Tower, GTA 6 has already raked in roughly $1.5 billion in revenue, which might reach $2 billion by the time the game goes live. For comparison, it took its predecessor, GTA 5. released 13 years ago, three days to breach the $1 billion mark, while Avengers: Endgame reached the milestone in five days.

The new game is set in the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida and features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple whose relationship and adventures draw comparisons with the notorious American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Originally targeted for late 2025, GTA 6 was delayed twice, with Rockstar saying it needed more time "to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect". The game reportedly cost between $1 billion and $1.5 billion to produce, which would make it the most expensive cultural product ever. It takes up 212 GB at launch, making it one of the biggest games created.

According to figures from Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, since the first game debuted in 1997, the entire GTA series, comprising 17 titles and expansion packs, has sold more than 480 million copies.

Cash Cow

The Grand Theft Auto series has been a serious cash cow for Take-Two. Despite not having released a GTA game in over 13 years, the game continues to be an enduring success due to GTA Online, where users buy in-game items.

Cultural Impact

No video game franchise has had a cultural impact as big as GTA. From memes to drawing star power, GTA packs it all in a loud way. Ray Liotta voiced Tommy Vercetti in 2002's GTA: Vice City, and cameos have included Samuel L. Jackson, Burt Reynolds, Phil Collins and Ricky Gervais. Dr Dre featured in 2021. French electro duo Justice put together the GTA 6 soundtrack, and a companion album includes Travis Scott and Keith Richards.

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Controversy

While popular, critics have accused GTA of glorifying violence and encouraging criminal behaviour, a claim repeatedly denied by Rockstar. It has also been criticised for depicting torture and for its portrayal of women. Of the women in the games whose jobs can be identified, almost 20 per cent are shown as sex workers, escorts, strippers or porn performers, and only six women have been playable characters before Lucia Caminos.