The excitement surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has reached levels that are difficult to explain. As GTA 6 is finally releasing after a wait of 13 years, fans are going to great lengths to secure uninterrupted gaming time. Sean Little, a GTA superfan, revealed that he got a "do not disturb" contract drafted by his wife and daughter so that he can enjoy the game without any interruptions, the BBC reported.

For him, just a week off was apparently not enough. He knew that if he was spending seven days at his home in Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland, he would be expected to do household chores, such as walking the dog and helping in the kitchen.

Also read | Schools Offer Prizes To Students To Skip GTA 6 Launch: 'Rs 8,600 For Just Showing Up'

To save himself, the family drew up a written agreement specifically designed to manage the chaos of launch day.

According to the report, his wife and daughter have agreed to allow him to take over their living room and play GTA 6, but for a "signing fee".

The report mentioned that he paid 50 pounds to his wife and 20 pounds to his daughter.

"We're not allowed to ask him to do any sort of household chores," his wife Natalie told BBC Scotland News. "We're not allowed to make any comments about how long he's been playing it, any comments about him being lazy because he hasn't moved off the couch for hours.

"He gave me some extra housekeeping money so that I can buy sort of snacky food... he won't be cooking any meals.

"Literally, he will be in here playing it, and that's all he's going to do."

Also read | McDonald's Faces Backlash Over AI-Generated Mural With Landmark Mistakes, Spelling Blunders

As per the contract, a few phrases like 'You've been on that for hours', Are you seriously still playing that?', and 'Can you just do this one thing first?' are now banned in the household.

The playful document outlines strict boundaries for when the game finally goes live. "Probably people think I'm daft, but I mean, I don't know if they're even wrong, I don't even question them, and to be honest with you, I don't care," Sean said, as quoted by the outlet.

"I don't care what people think. My family are happy, I'm happy - as long as my bubble is happy, then who cares what anybody else thinks?"