Fast-food giant McDonald has been mocked for putting up a large mural that was generated using artificial intelligence (AI), BBC reported. The artwork was displayed inside a restaurant in Blackburn, UK. It was meant to highlight local landmarks, community history, and regional pride. But things went terribly wrong when locals spotted mistakes in it.

Several customers pointed out that the software made several major errors, mixing up local sights with famous locations from entirely different cities.

Instead of featuring real landmarks from Blackburn, the AI-designed artwork accidentally included structures from miles away.

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The three major errors were:

Blackburn Cathedral was replaced by Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral. King George's Hall in Blackburn was drawn to look remarkably like London's famous Royal Albert Hall. Liverpool Town Hall showed up where Blackburn's municipal building should have been.

The errors did not stop with architecture. A section of the mural intended to celebrate the local Blackburn Rovers football club featured a graphic celebrating their Premier League history, but the word "champions" was hilariously misspelt as "crampions".

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The firm reportedly issued an apology and said that they would hire a local artist to create a new mural.

The news outlet learned that the mural was created because staff members wanted to "brighten up" their restaurant. Some were "from Manchester and did not spot the glaring errors".

"It is supposed to be our town, but none of it is; it's not our town hall, our King George's Hall, Corpy Park," one woman who spotted the errors said, as quoted by the Mirror. "It's embarrassing."

"I can see what they were trying to do, but you would think someone would walk down the road to King George's Hall or the Town Hall and realise it was the wrong buildings," another person said.

Meanwhile, some customers spoke in the restaurant's defence also. "Mistakes happen. I think it was good to see someone celebrating the town,' a third user said.

As quoted by the Mirror, a spokesperson for McDonald's said, "The mural was designed, with the help of AI, by some of our Blackburn restaurant team who wanted to bring some fun and creativity to the restaurant with a celebration of the local area - which is something we love to see."

"Some of their teammates and eagle-eyed customers have since spotted a few mistakes, but the restaurant team and local Franchisee have a plan to keep that creative spirit and fun alive."