A seven-year-old boy in China became so obsessed with funerals that he started making miniature coffins, drawing wreaths, and also playing funeral games with his father, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. According to the report, the obsession began after he attended a funeral at the age of four. The boy's unusual hobby came to light when his mother, a street-food vendor surnamed Ma, began posting it on social media.

The family found out about it when one day, his kindergarten teacher reached out to them, complaining that his sketchbooks were filled with drawings of funeral wreaths.

The boy spends his time constructing his tiny funeral items mostly out of paper, occasionally using Lego bricks to build elaborate funeral tents.

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The hobby has occasionally caused awkward moments, such as when the boy sets up his mock services near Ma's street-food stall or next to neighbouring vendors.

But the weird interest doesn't bother the parents or the grandparents, and the parents have chosen to support him. "Every child has their own hobbies; his is just a little different," Ma said as quoted in the report.

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The videos quickly went viral, drawing mixed comments from the internet. Many users praised the parents for being open-minded.

"Seriously, your son will be rich working in this sunrise industry," one person wrote, as quoted in a report by SCMP.

"Don't beat him up while he's performing a funeral, otherwise his tears will make it look more authentic," another joked.

"What adults consider taboo might just be a handicraft and cosplay hobby for children. It's really important for parents to respect children's curiosity," a third said, according to the report.