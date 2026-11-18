In a surprising incident at Kanpur Central railway station in Uttar Pradesh, 12 people who had entered a Vande Bharat Express to see off their relatives found themselves trapped inside the train after its automatic doors closed. They were later taken off the train at Etawah Junction and fined a total of Rs 36,000.

The incident involved train number 22415, the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express. The 12 people, who had come from different parts of Kanpur, had entered the train to help their family members settle in before departure.

However, the train's automatic doors shut while they were still inside. As these doors are designed to open only at designated station stops, the group could not get off at Kanpur Central.

The train soon left the station, leaving the 12 people, including women and children, inside. Their family members waiting on the platform were left worried as the train moved away.

Those trapped on board reportedly appealed to the train staff to open the doors. However, the doors could not be opened immediately due to safety regulations and technical restrictions while the train was moving. Some of the people also reportedly protested over the situation.

Taking note of the incident, the train staff informed the Tundla Railway Control Room. Following instructions from the control room, the Vande Bharat Express was stopped at Etawah Junction at around 10.49 am on Sunday.

Etawah Junction Station Superintendent PM Meena, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Dinesh Kumar Singh and Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Yaduveer Singh reached the spot with police personnel.

A joint team of the RPF and GRP helped all 12 people get off the train safely.

They were then taken to the RPF post, where railway officials questioned them and recorded details of the incident.

Railway authorities took action over their entry onto the train without valid permission and their alleged violation of railway rules. The commercial department collected a fine of Rs 3,000 from each person, making the total penalty Rs 36,000.

The group was later allowed to leave after being warned against entering trains without valid tickets or permission.

The incident once again highlighted the importance of following travel and boarding rules on modern trains such as Vande Bharat. Even a minor lapse can lead to significant inconvenience and hefty penalties.



(Reported by: Ashish Srivastav)