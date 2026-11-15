From Food Waste To Souvenir Mugs: What Made The New Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Special

The inaugural run of the Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express was not about getting from one destination to another.

For those onboard the first journey, several small touches , from how food waste was handled to the goodies handed out to passengers, added to the experience.

In a video shared by a vlogger on YouTube, he highlighted the way food waste was managed on board.

After the meal service, the waste was collected and kept separately, while food that had not been used was redistributed to other coaches instead of simply being discarded.

"For now, I am not sure which station the train has stopped at. One thing I really liked is that the food waste is collected separately and kept in one place. And whatever food has not been used is distributed among the other coaches. Look, they have also told the staff that if anyone wants the food, they can eat it. That is actually a very good thing. I liked that the food was not being wasted," he said.

The video offered a glimpse into how food and waste could be managed during the journey.

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The food service itself was also part of the inaugural experience.

Passengers were served a meal that included rice, curd, puran poli, dry vegetables and paneer. The vlogger described the food as good. The major highlight was paneer and rice.

But the inaugural run came with something passengers could take home as well.

As a special gesture for the inaugural journey, passengers were given gifts. The package included a mug featuring the Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express branding, along with the date of the inaugural journey, and a cap.

“Since today is the inaugural run, everyone is being given a gift as a sweet gesture. I think, as always, there will be a cute cup,” he added.

The inaugural journey also gave passengers a chance to experience the route from a different perspective. The Vande Bharat travelled through tunnels and the Western Ghats, with the large windows offering views of the surrounding landscape.

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The vlogger also highlighted the curves and greenery along the route, describing the scenery as one of the highlights of the journey.

For passengers on the inaugural run, the experience was about more than the train's speed or the journey between Bengaluru and Goa.