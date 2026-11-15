The New Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Has Rotating Seats And Stunning Western Ghat Views

The Vande Bharat Express has become a popular choice for passengers looking for faster and more comfortable train travel across India. The semi-high-speed train is now set to make the journey between Bengaluru and Goa easier.

The Yesvantpur–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express connecting the two cities via Mangaluru was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. This became the longest-running Vande Bharat chair car service in India, with an end-to-end journey time of over 13 hours.

Content creator Shiva Rai shared a first look inside the new Vande Bharat Express. The route will have 12 intermediate stops, including Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar. It is also expected to make journeys more convenient for pilgrims visiting destinations such as Kukke Subramanya, Udupi and Kollur.

Also Read: Green Hills, Tunnels And Bridges: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Journey Goes Viral

Describing the train, Shiva said, "So, this is the first look at the brand-new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bangalore all the way to Goa."

The vlogger went on to highlight the train's neat and comfortable interiors, onboard food service and 180-degree rotating seats. "The interiors are neat and comfortable, with onboard food service and these 180-degree rotating seats, which let you enjoy the beautiful Western Ghat views," he added.

The journey takes approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes, with the train departing from Yeswanthpur at 7:35 am, six days a week.

The video has also sparked conversations among viewers, with many likely discussing how the new service could make journeys between Bengaluru and Goa more convenient. One user wrote, "The UK has trains like this. Now in India. Progressing."

Another added, "Definitely a game-changer! Finally, we can enjoy those breathtaking Western Ghats views in pure comfort. Plus Gokarna, Udupi and so many beautiful spots are on the route… no more only bus options from Blr now! Super excited for this."

Also Read: 'I Had To Change My Toddler's Diaper Between Coaches': Mom Reviews Vande Bharat Journey

Someone else commented, "13 hours? Long way to go before we reach Beijing to Shanghai in 8 hours, huh?"

"The chair car looks very uncomfortable for a 13 hours travel...Travel time is also more as compared to regular trains," read a comment.

What do you think of the new Vande Bharat route connecting Bengaluru and Goa? Share your thoughts in the comments below.