"Feels Like Home": Chhath Songs Played Inside Vande Bharat Train Go Viral

The festival of Chhath Puja holds special significance for many people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Thousands travel back to their home around Diwali so that they can enjoy the festival of lights and Chhath Puja with their families.

Every year, special trains by the Indian Railways are introduced to help meet the jump in demand and ensure smooth movement of passengers. This year, the railway has gone all out to celebrate the festival, with Chhath Puja songs playing in trains like Vande Bharat.

Chhath Songs In Vande Bharat

A video circulating on Instagram shows the song playing in a Vande Bharat train. Passengers are sitting in the chair car, while Sharda Sinha's song Chhathi Maiya plays in the compartment.

"Some songs touch your soul, not just your ears. Chhath songs playing in Vande Bharat... and suddenly, it feels like home! Thank you, Indian Railways, for connecting journeys with emotion," the caption read.

The video sparked mixed reactions. Some people were happy to see such songs playing on the train. "Proud moment for every Indian and all Biharis," wrote one user.

"New Delhi station pe sun raha hoon (I am listening to the song on New Delhi station)," claimed another.

Others were critical of the move and said it could be "potentially disturbing" to many passengers. "Someone might have a baby who can get irritated by constant music or an old person who does not want such stimulation all the time on travel. Is it really needed to play it inside the trains too?" a person asked.

Another account commented, "Railway stations are meant to announce the train schedule and give other important announcements and not to play sounds."

Also Read: India's First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Rolls Out Between Delhi And Patna For Chhath Rush

Special Trains For Chhath Puja

The Ministry of Railways introduced over 100 special trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, to ease passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

The first Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 was introduced between New Delhi and Patna for passengers travelling home for Chhath Puja. The train departed from New Delhi Railway Station on November 11, with Chhath songs playing on the platform.

Special Vande Bharat trains will operate between Delhi and Patna three times a week till the end of the month.