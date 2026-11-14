Bamboo Barricades, Murals, Tents: Delhi Readies 1,482 Ghats For Chhath Puja

Bamboo structures are taking shape along the Yamuna, colourful murals depicting Chhath rituals have come up on ghat walls, and temporary tents are being arranged for devotees as Delhi gears up for one of its biggest festivals.

With lakhs of devotees expected to gather for Chhath Puja, the Delhi government is preparing 1,482 ghats across 996 locations, including a newly inaugurated 11-km-long stretch along the Munak Canal.

The four-day festival began on Friday and will conclude on Monday. Devotees will offer prayers to the setting sun on November 15 and the rising sun the following morning.

According to the government, the arrangements cover 81 permanent ghats, 1,372 temporary ghats and 29 ghats along the Yamuna. A total of 74 agencies have been engaged and 155 works allotted across the capital.

PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inspected several ghats, including Hathi Ghat at ITO, on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the preparations before the main rituals.

How 5 Major Chhath Ghats Are Being Prepared

1. Hathi Ghat, ITO

At ITO's Hathi Ghat, workers have been carrying bamboo frameworks across the sandy riverbank as temporary shelters take shape. An artificial pond has been built.

The ghat walls have been given a colourful makeover, with paintings depicting women offering prayers to the Sun and other Chhath rituals. Around 20 to 30 college students completed the paintings in three days, according to a local Chhath Puja committee member.

Bamboo fencing and safety railings have been arranged near the water, while a platform has been prepared behind the ghat for cultural programmes.

The committee has also sought additional changing rooms, medical teams, safety boats and CCTV cameras near areas where devotees keep their belongings.

2. Sur Ghat, Wazirabad

At Wazirabad's Yamuna riverfront, workers have been fixing bamboo poles and barricades to mark areas for devotees.

Nearby, Sur Ghat has been undergoing repairs after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged damaged gates, rusted structures and poorly maintained facilities during an inspection.

Officials were directed to repair the structures, restore non-functional lights, clean toilets and improve water arrangements.

3. Sonia Vihar Ghats

At Sonia Vihar, a colourful peacock-shaped boat-like structure has been illuminated for Chhath Puja, with the words "Jai Chhathi Maiya" displayed prominently at its centre.

Decorated with floral patterns and figures associated with the festival, the structure glows in multiple colours, with its lights reflecting on the water.

Preparations are also underway at Zero Pushta, 2.5 Pushta, 3.5 Pushta, 4.5 Pushta, Milan Garden and Chauhan Patti.

Local committees are preparing worship areas and arranging lighting and access facilities.

With large gatherings expected along the Yamuna, vacant land near the second, 3.5 and 4.5 Pushta stretches has been designated for parking.

Traffic restrictions have also been announced on the Nanaksar T-Point-Sonia Vihar Toll Tax stretch to manage the expected rush.

4. Vasudev Ghat

At Vasudev Ghat, preparations are focused on providing more covered space for devotees, improving lighting and maintaining cleanliness along the riverfront.

MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi inspected the ghat on Friday and directed officials to install additional tents to accommodate the expected crowd.

The civic body said sanitation work and mosquito-control spraying were being carried out, while officials were instructed to improve basic facilities before the main rituals.

5. Munak Canal Ghat, Shalimar Bagh

An 11-km-long Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal is among the biggest additions this year.

The redeveloped stretch has concrete steps leading towards the water, paved roads along the banks and provisions for changing rooms, toilets and lighting.

Around 1,400 truckloads of waste and debris were removed from the canal area during redevelopment, according to the government.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the facility on Thursday.

Police have installed CCTV cameras at key junctions and constructed around 10 watchtowers for surveillance. However, some portions of the wider redevelopment project remain unfinished.

Over 5,000 Cops To Be Deployed

More than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi during the main celebrations, with additional security around Yamuna ghats and other crowded locations.

Police will also play safety announcements in Maithili and Bhojpuri to help devotees follow instructions.

The Delhi government has declared November 16 a public holiday for Chhath Puja.